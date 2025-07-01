Tatkal train tickets now require Aadhaar KYC: How to book

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for booking Tatkal train tickets. The new rule comes into effect from today, July 1, 2025. Under the updated guideline, at least one passenger on a Tatkal ticket must be Aadhaar-verified. The requirement is applicable for both AC and Sleeper class bookings.

Linking process How to link your Aadhaar to IRCTC account To comply with the new rule, passengers need to link their Aadhaar card with their IRCTC account and verify selected passengers beforehand. To link Aadhaar, you have to visit the IRCTC website or app, log in to your account, go to 'My Profile,' and click on 'Aadhaar KYC.' Now, you need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and verify it using an OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

Passenger addition Adding Aadhaar-verified passengers After linking the Aadhaar, you can add Aadhaar-verified passengers to your IRCTC account. This is done by going to 'My Profile' and clicking on 'Master List.' Here, you enter details like name, age, gender, and Aadhaar number of the passenger(s) you want to add. After clicking 'Verify,' complete the OTP-based Aadhaar authentication for these added passengers.

Booking process Steps to book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC To book Tatkal train tickets, you have to log in to the IRCTC app or website and click on 'Plan My Journey.' Now, enter the departure and destination stations, date of travel, and select 'e-ticket' as the ticket type. On the Train List page, select 'Tatkal' quota and choose your preferred train and class. After clicking 'Book Now,' fill in details for up to four passengers per PNR.