How to create secure passwords in seconds

Secure passwords are key to keeping our personal information safe online. Many people struggle to create strong passwords, especially without complex algorithms/software. Fortunately, there are some very simple ways of creating secure, easy-to-remember passwords. In this article, we'll be giving practical tips for creating strong passwords using simple tricks, so your online accounts stay secure from the reach of hackers.

Passphrase method Use a passphrase instead of a word Simply put, a passphrase is a collection of random words or a sentence that is easy to remember but difficult to break into. When you combine some unrelated words or make a sentence that you can remember, you get a password that is not only long but also complex. For instance, BlueSkyRiverDance or CatsJumpOverMoon are passphrases that ensure security through length and randomness.

Numbers & symbols Incorporate numbers and symbols Adding numbers and symbols into your password makes it significantly more complex. You can replace letters with similar-looking numbers or symbols, for example, '3' for 'E' or '@' for 'A'. This makes your password stronger and easy to remember at the same time. For example, "P@ssw0rd123!" mixes letters, numbers, and symbols perfectly.

Uncommon choices Avoid common words and patterns Avoid common words like "password," your personal name, birthdays, and sequential patterns such as "1234". These are easy pickings for attackers, who can guess them using dictionary attacks or brute force. Instead, go with uncommon word combinations that do not directly relate to you. This way, you enhance security by making your passwords less predictable and difficult to crack for cybercriminals.

Frequent updates Regularly update your passwords Regularly changing your passwords is a critical step to stay secure online. You should ideally update your passwords every few months to keep ahead of the evolving threats. This not only reduces the risk of unauthorized access but also limits damage in case any of your account credentials become compromised. Frequent updates ensure your digital presence stays secure, protecting your personal information from cybercriminals.