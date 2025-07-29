How to create app shortcuts on your device

Creating app shortcuts can greatly improve the speed at which you can navigate through your smartphone/tablet. With these shortcuts in place, you'll be able to access your most-used apps and functions in a single tap, saving a whole lot of time and effort. Here are some handy tips to create app shortcuts on different devices and enjoy a seamless experience without scrolling through endless screens/menus.

Device tools Using built-in features Most smartphones offer built-in capabilities to create app shortcuts directly from the home screen. On Android, for instance, long-pressing an app icon often shows the option to add a shortcut. Meanwhile, iOS users can use the Shortcuts app to create custom actions for quick access. They are all designed to make navigation simpler by cutting down steps to reach commonly used apps.

External solutions Third-party apps for customization There are a number of third-party apps out there that provide advanced customization options to create app shortcuts. These tools offer features such as gesture controls, widget support, etc., enabling users to customize their device's interface as per their liking. While a few of these apps are free, others may charge a one-time purchase or subscription fee for complete functionality.

Arrangement tips Organizing shortcuts effectively Once you've created your shortcuts, keeping them organized is critical for the best possible navigation. Group similar apps in folders or position them at strategic spots on your home screen where they can be accessed easily. You can also consider using labels or color codes (if supported by your device's interface) to identify different categories of apps quickly.