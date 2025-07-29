Pune: Techie leaves meeting abruptly, jumps off 7th floor

A 23-year-old software engineer, Piyush Ashok Kawade, died by suicide on Monday morning at his workplace in Pune 's Hinjawadi IT hub. The incident occurred around 9:30-10:00am when Piyush was attending a meeting at Atlas Copco (India) Pvt Ltd. He suddenly complained of chest pain and left the room before jumping off the seventh floor of the building.

Note discovered Note addressed to family; no work-related stress seen Piyush, who hailed from Nashik and lived in Pune's Wakad area, left behind a handwritten suicide note addressed to his family. The police have not disclosed the contents of the note. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kurade said initial investigations do not suggest work-related stress as a cause for Piyush's drastic step.

Ongoing probe Case registered as accidental death Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandre confirmed that they are looking into all possible angles, including personal and professional issues. "While the note did not mention workplace issues, we are exploring all possible angles to understand what may have triggered this act," Pandre said. The case has been registered as an accidental death, and investigations are ongoing, with relatives expected to arrive soon.

Mental health concerns Police are still awaiting further information from family, workplace The incident has sent shockwaves through the Hinjewadi IT corridor, sparking discussions on mental health issues among young professionals in high-pressure environments. Many have expressed concern over the silent struggles faced by employees in such settings. The police are still awaiting further information from Piyush's family and workplace to understand what led him to take this drastic step.