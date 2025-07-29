'Only Murders in the...' S05: Where to watch in India?
What's the story
The popular series Only Murders in the Building is set to return for its fifth season on JioHotstar on September 9, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as Charles Haden-Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora. The trio of neighbors solves murder cases while recording a true crime podcast.
Plot details
What will Season 5 be about?
In the upcoming season, the trio will investigate the suspicious death of their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca). The official plotline reveals that Oliver, Charles, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation takes them into the dark underbelly of New York City and beyond, where they discover a dangerous web of secrets. The synopsis added, "The old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."
Cast details
Season 5 cast
The fifth season of Only Murders in the Building will see the return of Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Richard Kind. The guest list for this installment includes Renee Zellweger, Bobby Cannavale, Logan Lerman, Tea Leoni, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, and Jermaine Fowler. The series was renewed for its fifth season in September 2024.