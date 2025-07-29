'Only Murders in the...' S05: Where to watch in India?

Plot details

What will Season 5 be about?

In the upcoming season, the trio will investigate the suspicious death of their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca). The official plotline reveals that Oliver, Charles, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation takes them into the dark underbelly of New York City and beyond, where they discover a dangerous web of secrets. The synopsis added, "The old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."