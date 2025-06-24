Ram Kapoor dropped from 'Mistry' promotions over repeated offensive remarks

Actor Ram Kapoor has been dropped from the promotional activities of his upcoming series Mistry after he allegedly made a series of sexually inappropriate and offensive remarks during media interactions. The incident reportedly took place at the JW Marriott in Mumbai last week, where Kapoor and co-star Mona Singh were giving interviews. After the matter was escalated internally, Singh conducted solo interviews the next day.

Inappropriate comments 'He said he feels gang-raped...': Insider on Kapoor's behavior According to reporters present at the venue, Kapoor's remarks were laden with sexual innuendo that left the crew members and journalists uncomfortable. "The tone and content of his 'jokes' were unprofessional. He had back-to-back interviews that day. Referring to the work pressure at one point, he said he feels 'gang-raped.' This remark was made while one journalist was setting up her mic," an insider told Mid-Day.

Offensive comments Remarks on PR executive's mother Kapoor also made off-color remarks about the outfits and families of the JioHotstar and public relations team members. One executive revealed, "He looked at my colleague's dress and, referring to its length, said, 'The clothes are distracting.'" Another staffer recalled an incident where Kapoor told a male colleague that his mother should have faked a headache so he wouldn't have been born.

Disturbing comments How the next day's discussions unfolded Kapoor also made references to sex positions during the media interactions. The next day, JioHotstar's seniors had an internal discussion with the HR team and decided to drop Kapoor from promotional activities. An insider told Mid-Day, "This workplace prioritizes dignity and safety. After a complaint was formally raised and the incidents corroborated by eyewitnesses, the leadership moved promptly."