How to use acupressure for stress relief
What's the story
Acupressure, an ancient healing art, requires you to apply pressure on some specific points on the body to promote wellness and alleviate discomfort. Rooted in the traditional Chinese medicine, this practice is easily accessible to beginners looking for natural ways to make their day-to-day life better. Learning few simple acupressure points could improve your energy, reduce stress, and support health without much training or equipment.
Forehead relief
The third eye point
Positioned between the eyebrows, the third eye point is famous for relieving stress and fatigue. Gently pressing here can calm your mind and enhance concentration. This point is frequently used in meditation as it encourages relaxation and mind clarity. To activate this point, use your index finger to apply light pressure for a minute while breathing deeply.
Wrist balance
The pericardium six point
The pericardium six point is situated on the inner wrist, approximately three finger-widths below the base of the palm. It is often used to relieve nausea and motion sickness, but also helps ease anxiety and insomnia. To activate this point, press firmly with your thumb (support your wrist with your other hand) for one minute on each wrist.
Hand harmony
The union valley point
Found in the webbing between your thumb and index finger, the union valley point can work wonders in relieving headaches and tension. It also helps in bringing down stress levels by relaxing your whole body. Apply firm pressure with your opposite thumb for a minute on both hands, while taking deep breaths.
Leg vitality
The stomach 36 point
Located four finger-widths below the kneecap along the outer edge of your shinbone, stomach 36 is known as a powerful energy booster. It supports digestion and immune function. Regular stimulation of this point may enhance vitality. This is by improving circulation throughout your body systems over time when practiced consistently.
Foot flow
The great rushing point
Located on top of each foot where two tendons meet near its base (between the big toe and second toe), great rushing helps relieve headaches and eye strain. It also promotes emotional balance through improved liver function according to traditional Chinese medicine principles. Gently massage both feet simultaneously using your thumbs until you feel relaxed. This should be done for several minutes per session, regularly practiced over weeks or months ahead.