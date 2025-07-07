How to use acupressure for stress relief

Acupressure, an ancient healing art, requires you to apply pressure on some specific points on the body to promote wellness and alleviate discomfort. Rooted in the traditional Chinese medicine, this practice is easily accessible to beginners looking for natural ways to make their day-to-day life better. Learning few simple acupressure points could improve your energy, reduce stress, and support health without much training or equipment.

Forehead relief The third eye point Positioned between the eyebrows, the third eye point is famous for relieving stress and fatigue. Gently pressing here can calm your mind and enhance concentration. This point is frequently used in meditation as it encourages relaxation and mind clarity. To activate this point, use your index finger to apply light pressure for a minute while breathing deeply.

Wrist balance The pericardium six point The pericardium six point is situated on the inner wrist, approximately three finger-widths below the base of the palm. It is often used to relieve nausea and motion sickness, but also helps ease anxiety and insomnia. To activate this point, press firmly with your thumb (support your wrist with your other hand) for one minute on each wrist.

Hand harmony The union valley point Found in the webbing between your thumb and index finger, the union valley point can work wonders in relieving headaches and tension. It also helps in bringing down stress levels by relaxing your whole body. Apply firm pressure with your opposite thumb for a minute on both hands, while taking deep breaths.

Leg vitality The stomach 36 point Located four finger-widths below the kneecap along the outer edge of your shinbone, stomach 36 is known as a powerful energy booster. It supports digestion and immune function. Regular stimulation of this point may enhance vitality. This is by improving circulation throughout your body systems over time when practiced consistently.