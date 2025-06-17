These breathing exercises can ease your stress
What's the story
Breathing exercises can prove to be a potent weapon to enhance mental clarity, particularly for beginners.
These help reduce stress, improve focus, and promote overall well-being.
By including simple breathing techniques in daily routines, one can witness noticeable differences in their mental state.
Here are a few easy-to-follow breathing exercises that can help you achieve better mental clarity.
#1
Deep belly breathing
Deep belly breathing is a basic exercise that calms the mind and body.
For this, sit or lie down comfortably and place one hand on your abdomen.
Deeply inhale through your nose, letting your belly rise as you fill your lungs with air.
Exhale slowly through your mouth feeling your abdomen fall.
Repeat this for five to 10 minutes daily to relax and focus.
#2
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing is an excellent way to balance your mind and reduce anxiety.
Start by sitting comfortably, your spine straight.
Use your right thumb to close off your right nostril and inhale deeply from the left nostril.
Close the left nostril with your ring finger, free the right and exhale fully from it.
Repeat this for five minutes to promote mental clarity.
#3
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a structured technique that improves concentration by controlling the breath patterns.
Start by inhaling slowly through the nose for four counts, holding the breath for another four counts, exhaling gently through the mouth for four counts, and pausing again before repeating the cycle.
Practicing box breathing regularly can improve your focus and bring down your stress levels significantly.
#4
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 breathing method is meant to relax your mind and body quickly.
Sit or lie down comfortably before proceeding with this exercise.
Inhale quietly through nose over four seconds. Hold that breath silently counting up till seven.
Finally, exhale audibly via mouth lasting eight seconds long duration each time around, completing one full cycle altogether.
Regular practice aids sleep quality, alongside boosting cognitive function too.