What's the story

Saffron, a vibrant spice sourced from the Crocus sativus flower, has been used for centuries in traditional medicine.

With its unique color and aroma, saffron is now catching attention for its mood-enhancing capabilities.

Recent studies indicate saffron may provide natural support for emotional well-being.

Here are five benefits of saffron that help in mood enhancement, and how this spice can become a valuable part of your lifestyle.