Nadda apologizes to Kharge after saying 'he lost mental balance'
What's the story
The Rajya Sabha was rocked by a huge ruckus on Tuesday after Union Minister JP Nadda said that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had lost his "mental balance." Nadda accused the 83-year-old Kharge of using controversial words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, he later withdrew his remark after opposition MPs protested. "I apologize if you are hurt. But you...went so astray that you could not be mindful of even the dignity of the PM, that is sad," Nadda said.
Apology issued
What Nadda said
As Nadda withdrew his comments, Kharge said, "There are a few leaders in this House I have immense respect for. Nadda ji is one of them. Rajnath ji and he are ministers who speak without losing their balance. He is telling me today. This is a matter of shame." "He should apologize, I am not going to leave this alone," Kharge asserted.
Uproar in Upper House
#WATCH | Discussion on Operation Sindoor | As Leader of House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda withdraws his comments on him, LoP in the House Mallikarjun Kharge says, "There are a few leaders in this House I have immense respect for. Nadda ji is one of them. Rajnath ji and he are… pic.twitter.com/ZPVEYBhFNw— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025
Security concerns
Blamed intelligence failures for terror attacks
During the debate in the Upper House, Kharge had also blamed intelligence failures for recent terror attacks in India. He cited incidents in Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama and Pahalgam to highlight lapses in national security. He asked Home Minister Amit Shah to take responsibility for these incidents and demanded accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Vacate your post if you are. If no, what action is the PM taking?" he asked.
Accountability questioned
Kharge demands accountability from PM
Kharge also slammed Home Minister Shah for his response to the Pahalgam attack. He cited Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's admission of a security lapse in the incident. "I take full responsibility for the incident which was undoubtedly a security lapse," Sinha had said. Kharge demanded that it was the home minister who should take responsibility, not the Lt Governor.