'Trump claimed Op Sindoor truce 29 times...but Modi silent': Kharge 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on US President Donald Trump 's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said that it was Trump who announced the ceasefire from Washington, not any Indian leader. "Even after Trump admitted 29 times that he brokered a ceasefire, why is India still not ready to accept it?" he asked.

Accusations made Congress built weapons factories, you built lie factories: Kharge "By the time I finish my speech, he might have admitted it for the 30th time," the MP joked. Kharge also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading falsehoods and undermining national security achievements by previous governments. He contrasted the legacy of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) with that of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying, "Congress built weapons factories, you built lie factories."

Trump Modi silent even after Trump claimed jets shot down: Kharge He also questioned why Modi kept silent even after Trump repeatedly claimed that five jets were shot down during Operation Sindoor. Kharge suggested that the US President had blackmailed India with trade to end the war. "Who would have benefited from this trade? Who is the individual willing to sell our country for his livelihood? Who is supporting this individual?" Kharge questioned in an indirect dig at billionaire Gautam Adani.

Further questioning Hooda asks if India will 'shut' Donald's mouth In the afternoon, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda had also slammed the Centre for its silence over Trump's claims during a Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor. He asked if the Centre would "shut Donald's mouth or close McDonald's" in India. Hooda stressed that false claims and business cannot go together, asking the US to decide what kind of relationship it wants with India.

Twitter Post BJP pokes fun at Hooda over McDonald's refernce When INDI Alliance MPs mocked the #OperationSindoor. A thread:



Deependra Singh Hooda (Congress):



"Donald ko chup karao, warna India mein McDonald ko band karao."



Seriously? 🫥😅 pic.twitter.com/tQmRFDfLDn — BJP (@BJP4India) July 28, 2025