'Trump claimed Op Sindoor truce 29 times...but Modi silent': Kharge
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said that it was Trump who announced the ceasefire from Washington, not any Indian leader. "Even after Trump admitted 29 times that he brokered a ceasefire, why is India still not ready to accept it?" he asked.
Accusations made
Congress built weapons factories, you built lie factories: Kharge
"By the time I finish my speech, he might have admitted it for the 30th time," the MP joked. Kharge also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading falsehoods and undermining national security achievements by previous governments. He contrasted the legacy of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) with that of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying, "Congress built weapons factories, you built lie factories."
Trump
Modi silent even after Trump claimed jets shot down: Kharge
He also questioned why Modi kept silent even after Trump repeatedly claimed that five jets were shot down during Operation Sindoor. Kharge suggested that the US President had blackmailed India with trade to end the war. "Who would have benefited from this trade? Who is the individual willing to sell our country for his livelihood? Who is supporting this individual?" Kharge questioned in an indirect dig at billionaire Gautam Adani.
Further questioning
Hooda asks if India will 'shut' Donald's mouth
In the afternoon, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda had also slammed the Centre for its silence over Trump's claims during a Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor. He asked if the Centre would "shut Donald's mouth or close McDonald's" in India. Hooda stressed that false claims and business cannot go together, asking the US to decide what kind of relationship it wants with India.
Twitter Post
BJP pokes fun at Hooda over McDonald's refernce
When INDI Alliance MPs mocked the #OperationSindoor. A thread:— BJP (@BJP4India) July 28, 2025
Deependra Singh Hooda (Congress):
"Donald ko chup karao, warna India mein McDonald ko band karao."
Seriously? 🫥😅 pic.twitter.com/tQmRFDfLDn
Rebuttal offered
Jaishankar rejects Trump's claims
After Hooda's speech, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rejected Trump's claims without naming him. He said there was no linkage with trade in conversations with the United States. Jaishankar added that on May 9, US Vice President JD Vance warned of a massive Pakistani attack, which was foiled by Indian armed forces. The minister also clarified that no telephonic conversation took place between PM Modi and Trump from April 22 to June 17.