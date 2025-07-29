1st Test: Mitchell Santner to lead New Zealand against Zimbabwe

New Zealand's white-ball captain, Mitchell Santner , has been named the skipper for the 1st Test of the two-match series against Zimbabwe. Tom Latham , the regular Test captain, has been ruled out due of the series opener owing to a shoulder injury he suffered while fielding during a Vitality Blast match. The 1st Test will begin on July 30 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Injury update Latham ruled out of 1st Test Latham has been excluded from the Playing XI as he is yet to recover from the injury. However, he will continue to stay with the squad in hopes of regaining fitness. The 2nd Test will begin on August 7. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment at Latham's absence but is hopeful about his recovery for the 2nd Test.

Captaincy credentials Maiden stint as Test captain Santner, who has played 30 Tests, will be the 32nd player to lead New Zealand in this format, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC). His appointment comes after a successful T20I Tri-Series campaign in Zimbabwe, involving the hosts and South Africa. The Kiwis, who beat SA in the final, were unbeaten throughout the tournament. Walter backed Santner's leadership skills, saying "he did a wonderful job with the T20I squad."

Information Santner's Test stats Santner has been New Zealand's mainstay all-rounder across formats. In 30 Tests, he has taken 74 wickets at 34.13 with his left-arm spin. Santner, a handy batter down the order, owns 1,066 runs, with a ton and four half-centuries.