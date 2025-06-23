Bypoll results: AAP defeats BJP in Gujarat; Trinamool retains Kaliganj 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won the Visavadar Assembly bypoll in Gujarat , marking one of its major electoral successes since February's defeat in Delhi to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . The party had previously won this seat in 2022 but lost it when winner Bhupendra Bhayani switched to the BJP. Gopal Italia of the AAP won the bypoll with a margin of over 17,500 votes.

Election outcome BJP fields Kirit Patel for Visavadar seat The BJP had fielded Kirit Patel for the Visavadar seat, which it hadn't won since 2007. However, Patel failed to win against Italia. AAP state chief Isudan Gadhvi has now confidently predicted a government formation in 2027, saying, "If there is anyone who can defeat the BJP, it is AAP... we are going to form the government."

Kerala bypoll UDF retains Nilambur seat in Kerala In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has retained the Nilambur seat. Aryadan Shoukath of UDF defeated Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate M Swaraj by over 11,000 votes. The seat was earlier held by independent lawmaker PV Anvar, who resigned. His new party, the Democratic Movement of Kerala, later merged with the Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal TMC's Alifa Ahmed leads by over 50,000 votes in WB The Trinamool Congress has retained the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal. Alifa Ahmed, daughter of late MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, is leading by over 50,000 votes against BJP's Ashish Ghosh. The bypoll was necessitated after Nasiruddin's death. This victory will be a boost for Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's party ahead of the 2026 elections.