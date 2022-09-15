India

J&K: 5 dead in second bus accident in 24 hours

J&K: 5 dead in second bus accident in 24 hours

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 15, 2022, 04:58 pm 2 min read

Sixteen people have lost their lives within two days.

A horrifying bus accident in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir led to the death of five people on Thursday. The bus reportedly fell into a gorge while on its way to Poonch district from Jammu. Notably, this is the second bus accident in J&K's Pir Panjal region in two days. On Wednesday, another bus accident in Sanjiwan killed 11 people.

Rajouri district More details about the accident

According to reports, the bus was traveling to Poonch from Jammu when it fell into a gorge in the Bhimber Gali, Manjakote. Five occupants died and 25 were injured, PTI reported. "Anguished by the loss of lives...In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, assuring all possible assistance. Meanwhile, officials are conducting rescue operations.

Twitter Post Watch: Bus falls into gorge in Rajouri

An unfortunate happening of bus accident at Dehri Rehlyot block #Manjakot District #Rajouri today apparently 5 casualities reported until now while more than 18 seriously injured. May the souls of the departed rest in peace and may the injured make a swift recovery. pic.twitter.com/QJWw8xWYyz — Ajaz Jan (@ajazjan) September 15, 2022

J&K Second accident in 24 hours

As mentioned, this is the second road accident in the Pir Panjal area in 24 hours. Sixteen people have lost their lives within two days. On Wednesday, an accident near Brari Nallah in Sanjiwan village killed 11 bus occupants, while 27 sustained injuries. The mini-bus was going to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it reportedly plunged into a deep gorge.

Twitter Post Sad to see accidents become so frequent: Mehbooba Mufti

Sorry to hear about the tragic road accident in Rajouri. Condolences to the families who’ve lost their loved ones. Sad that such accidents have become so frequent. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 15, 2022

Reaction Ex gratia offered to those who died on Wednesday

Several leaders expressed grief over the incident on Wednesday. Offering his condolences to the bereaved families, LG Sinha announced an ex gratia amount of Rs. 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. PM Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for bereaved families, while President Droupadi Murmu also offered her prayers over the "distressing" incident.

Accidents Frequency of accidents worrying, say netizens

Netizens pondered over government accountability over occurring road accidents in J&K. One user said, "We witness loss of precious lives due to accidents in J&K. Our roads are in dilapidated conditions in both rural and urban areas." Meanwhile, another user questioned if "accountability" for accidents will ever be fixed. "No culprit will ever be identified, no action will ever be taken," the user commented.