Roy v/s Roy!: Kieran Culkin-Jeremy Strong receive Oscar nods
What's the story
Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, who are both famous for playing siblings in the hit series Succession, have received nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Oscars.
Culkin was nominated for his performance as Benji in Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain, while Strong received his nomination for his performance as Roy Cohn in the controversial Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice.
And, Succession fans couldn't be more excited.
Actor responses
Strong and Culkin's reactions to their Oscar nominations
After the nominations announcement, Strong took to social media to express his profound gratitude and excitement. He called the nomination "indescribably meaningful" and recalled how he attended an Oscars ceremony with his father in 1993 as a child.
Meanwhile, Culkin had not posted anything himself but his wife Jazz Charton had shared an Instagram Story of the actor pouring champagne in two glasses following the nod.
Even here, fans could spot the difference between Kendall and Roman Roy.
Acting styles
Culkin and Strong's differing acting approaches
Strong, who is known for his method acting, has spoken about how he portrays real characters by studying them in-depth.
He had mentioned the transformative work of actors like Ben Kingsley in Gandhi and Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln as inspiration.
Meanwhile, Culkin had disagreed with actors calling themselves "storytellers" during a Variety interview last December.
He had said, "I object when actors call themselves 'storytellers.'"
Past accolades
Culkin and Strong's previous awards and nominations
This is the first Oscar nomination for both Culkin and Strong.
Culkin, who started as a child actor in Home Alone, has won an Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards for Succession and A Real Pain.
Likewise, Strong has also won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role in Succession.
The duo was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2023 Emmys where Culkin won.