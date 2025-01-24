What's the story

Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, who are both famous for playing siblings in the hit series Succession, have received nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Oscars.

Culkin was nominated for his performance as Benji in Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain, while Strong received his nomination for his performance as Roy Cohn in the controversial Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice.

And, Succession fans couldn't be more excited.