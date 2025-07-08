Google's AI Search Mode debuts in India: How it works

Google has officially launched its AI Mode in India , a major step forward in search technology. The feature allows users to ask free-form and complex questions using natural language. The move comes after an encouraging initial response during its Labs experiment phase here. Now, there is no need for signing up with Google Labs to access this advanced search capability.

Feature You can ask nuanced questions on various topics AI Mode enables users to ask nuanced questions, covering a wide range of topics and complex concepts. You can use voice or text to search for information, and even submit photos with Lens for detailed responses. The feature supports follow-up questions while retaining context from previous interactions. This capability is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5, Google's latest addition to its large language model family.

User experience Feature currently available in English AI Mode's advanced capabilities allow users to ask detailed questions without multiple searches. For example, you can ask for ways to keep energetic kids active indoors on hot days without space or toys. Google's VP of Product Management for Search, Hema Budaraju, said Indian users have shown a particular appetite for complex queries during the Labs phase. The feature is currently available in English and will be rolled out gradually over the coming days.

Search evolution Queries 2-3 times longer than traditional searches AI Mode marks a major shift in user behavior, with queries being two to three times longer than traditional searches. The feature uses a sophisticated 'fan-out' technique that breaks down questions into subtopics and solves multiple queries simultaneously. This capability transforms search from a simple information tool into an intelligent assistant capable of reasoning.