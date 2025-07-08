Melting glaciers could ignite volcanic eruptions: Study
What's the story
A recent study has warned that the ongoing climate crisis could lead to a series of explosive volcanic eruptions. The research was conducted in Chile and highlights how the melting of glaciers and ice caps can increase the likelihood of such eruptions. This is due to the release of pressure on underground magma chambers caused by these changes.
Eruption hotspots
West Antarctica is particularly vulnerable
The study warns that West Antarctica, which is home to over 100 volcanoes beneath its thick ice cover, is particularly vulnerable. As global temperatures rise and this ice melts away, these volcanoes could become active again. The research was presented at the Goldschmidt geochemistry conference in Prague and is currently under review by an academic journal.
Climate impact
Eruptions can cool the planet but also warm it
Volcanic eruptions can temporarily cool the planet by releasing sunlight-reflecting particles into the atmosphere. However, sustained activity would release large amounts of greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide and methane, further warming the planet. This could create a feedback loop where rising temperatures melt more ice, triggering more eruptions and further global warming.
Research findings
Researcher said glaciers suppress eruptions
Pablo Moreno-Yaeger, a researcher from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, led the study. He said, "As glaciers retreat due to climate change, our findings suggest these volcanoes go on to erupt more frequently and more explosively." The research involved fieldwork in the Andes mountains among active and dormant volcanoes. It also included radioisotope dating of volcanic rocks formed before, during, and after the last ice age.