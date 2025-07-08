Melting glaciers could ignite volcanic eruptions: Study 

A recent study has warned that the ongoing climate crisis could lead to a series of explosive volcanic eruptions. The research was conducted in Chile and highlights how the melting of glaciers and ice caps can increase the likelihood of such eruptions. This is due to the release of pressure on underground magma chambers caused by these changes.

Eruption hotspots West Antarctica is particularly vulnerable The study warns that West Antarctica, which is home to over 100 volcanoes beneath its thick ice cover, is particularly vulnerable. As global temperatures rise and this ice melts away, these volcanoes could become active again. The research was presented at the Goldschmidt geochemistry conference in Prague and is currently under review by an academic journal.

Climate impact Eruptions can cool the planet but also warm it Volcanic eruptions can temporarily cool the planet by releasing sunlight-reflecting particles into the atmosphere. However, sustained activity would release large amounts of greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide and methane, further warming the planet. This could create a feedback loop where rising temperatures melt more ice, triggering more eruptions and further global warming.