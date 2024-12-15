Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube now allows you to watch videos in your chosen language, both on the web and mobile app.

This feature extends to video search and recommendations, personalizing your experience by aligning content discovery with your language preference.

Remember, it only works for videos offering audio in multiple languages. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

YouTube lets you watch videos in preferred languages: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 02:12 pm Dec 15, 202402:12 pm

What's the story YouTube lets you listen to select videos in multiple languages. The platform automatically defaults to your preferred language setting but also gives an option to manually change the audio language. The service is aimed at enhancing user experience by catering to their linguistic preferences and expanding accessibility across diverse audiences.

User guide

How to change audio language

To change the audio language on the web, users will have to select "Settings" in the video player, click on "Audio track," and select their preferred language. Those using the YouTube mobile app can tap "Settings," followed by "Additional settings," and then select "Audio" to choose a different language. Note that the feature only works for videos that provide audio in additional languages.

Enhanced search

Multilingual search and recommendations

YouTube's new feature also applies to video search and recommendations. If a video has a translated title and description, you can search for it using these translations. The platform's search results as well as video recommendations will automatically default to the audio for your preferred language. This update further personalizes the user experience by making content discovery in line with individual language preferences.