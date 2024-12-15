Summarize Simplifying... In short To erase your YouTube channel, log into YouTube Studio, navigate to 'Settings,' 'Channel,' and 'Advanced Settings.'

Click 'Remove YouTube Content,' re-enter your login details if prompted, and choose 'I want to permanently delete my content.'

Confirm your decision and your channel will be gone.

Remember, this won't affect your Google account and some data like watch time will still be included in reports, minus your channel's attribution.

Users cannot currently delete a channel on mobile devices

How to delete your YouTube channel: A step-by-step guide

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:47 pm Dec 15, 202412:47 pm

What's the story YouTube gives its users the option to permanently delete their channels. It is accessible to creators from YouTube Studio. Permanently deleting a YouTube channel removes all videos, messages, comments, playlists, and history associated with it. Note, that users cannot currently delete a channel on mobile devices. Let us have a look at how to use this feature.

Guide

Look at the process

To delete your YouTube channel, sign in to YouTube Studio. Next, from the left sidebar, select 'Settings,' then 'Channel' followed by 'Advanced Settings.'​ At the bottom, press 'Remove YouTube Content.' If you are asked to, then enter your sign-in details. After this, select 'I want to permanently delete my content.' Check the boxes to confirm you want to delete your channel, and press 'Delete my content.' Your channel will be deleted.

Deletion

What happens when you delete a channel?

Permanently deleting a YouTube channel doesn't affect the Google account used for signing in. It may take some time for a channel to be fully deleted, during which thumbnails might still appear on the site. Once deleted, the channel URL and name won't be visible/searchable in YouTube Analytics. However, data like watch time will remain part of aggregate reports without attribution to the deleted channel.