Summarize Simplifying... In short Want to personalize your WhatsApp ringtones? It's simple!

For all messages and calls, go to Settings > Notifications > Ringtone, pick a tone, and hit "Save".

For specific contacts or groups, open the chat, tap the name, select "Notifications", choose your tone for messages or calls, and again, hit "Save".

Remember, group calls stick to the default WhatsApp ringtone. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can change ringtones via Notifications settings

How to change ringtone for incoming calls, messages on WhatsApp

By Akash Pandey 12:23 pm Dec 15, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Tired of hearing the same generic tone every time a notification pops up on WhatsApp? Changing your ringtone can add a personal touch to your chats and make sure you never confuse WhatsApp alerts with other applications. Whether you're looking to express your personality, set a mood, or just spice up your notifications, updating your WhatsApp ringtone is super easy.

Steps

Changing ringtone for all conversations

To change the conversation tone or ringtone for all messages and calls: Tap the three-dot icon in the chats window > Settings > Notifications. Under the "Messages," "Groups," or "Calls" categories, tap "Ringtone," choose a ringtone, and tap "Save" to apply. Once the changes are made, the new ringtone will apply to all incoming messages or calls.

Custom options

Set a custom ringtone for specific contacts

Open the chat with the contact or group you want to personalize. Tap the contact or group name and select "Notifications." To change the message tone, tap Notification tone, choose your preferred tone, and tap "Save" to apply. To change the call ringtone, tap Ringtone, pick your desired ringtone, and tap "Save." Note that group calls use a default ringtone for WhatsApp calls.