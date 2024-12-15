How to change ringtone for incoming calls, messages on WhatsApp
Tired of hearing the same generic tone every time a notification pops up on WhatsApp? Changing your ringtone can add a personal touch to your chats and make sure you never confuse WhatsApp alerts with other applications. Whether you're looking to express your personality, set a mood, or just spice up your notifications, updating your WhatsApp ringtone is super easy.
Changing ringtone for all conversations
To change the conversation tone or ringtone for all messages and calls: Tap the three-dot icon in the chats window > Settings > Notifications. Under the "Messages," "Groups," or "Calls" categories, tap "Ringtone," choose a ringtone, and tap "Save" to apply. Once the changes are made, the new ringtone will apply to all incoming messages or calls.
Set a custom ringtone for specific contacts
Open the chat with the contact or group you want to personalize. Tap the contact or group name and select "Notifications." To change the message tone, tap Notification tone, choose your preferred tone, and tap "Save" to apply. To change the call ringtone, tap Ringtone, pick your desired ringtone, and tap "Save." Note that group calls use a default ringtone for WhatsApp calls.