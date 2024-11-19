Summarize Simplifying... In short India, along with England, Australia, and New Zealand, has pulled out of the Blind T20 World Cup in Pakistan due to travel permission denial from the government.

This decision follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) earlier stance of not visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

MEA denied clearance to Indian blind cricket team

India withdraw from Blind T20 World Cup in Pakistan

By Parth Dhall 07:02 pm Nov 19, 202407:02 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team has pulled out of the upcoming Blind T20 World Cup, which is to be held in Pakistan. The decision comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied permission to the team to travel. Indian Blind Cricket Association (IBCA) General Secretary Shailendra Yadav confirmed the development today. Despite getting a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sports Ministry, MEA clearance wasn't granted.

Permission denied

MEA denies permission for Blind T20 World Cup participation

Yadav revealed that the MEA had asked them to withdraw from the tournament, which is due to be held between November 23 and December 3 in Pakistan. While the official government statement is awaited, they have received verbal communication of travel permission denial. "We were waiting for the last 25 days to get permission from the government to go to Pakistan," Yadav told India Today.

Withdrawal impact

Other nations also withdraw from the tournament

Apart from India, three other sides - England, Australia, and New Zealand - have also opted out of the tournament. "Along with us, England, Australia and New Zealand are also not coming," Yadav said. He was disappointed with this development as it meant Pakistan would get a free walkover. The Indian team was supposed to leave for the tournament tomorrow (November 20).

Precedent set

India's withdrawal follows BCCI's decision

The Indian government's decision comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that Team India wouldn't visit Pakistan for the impending Champions Trophy. Despite these withdrawals, Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), had stated that the T20 World Cup for the Blind might go ahead without India.

Track record

India's impressive track record in Blind T20 World Cup

Notably, India has a stellar record in the Blind T20 World Cup, having won all three editions - 2012, 2017, and 2022. In the last edition, India crushed Bangladesh in Bengaluru by a whopping 120 runs to clinch their third consecutive title. Despite this withdrawal, India continue to be a powerhouse in blind cricket.