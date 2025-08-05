Did Beyoncé tease 'Act III' with her new Levi's ad?
Beyoncé has taken her love for denim to the next level with a new collaboration with Levi's. The singer recently starred in an extravagant music video-style advertisement for the brand, titled Chapter 4: The Denim Cowboy. In the clip, she plays a pool shark who wears several "denim on denim" outfits, with her song Levii's Jeans playing over the ad.
Beyhive connects the dots, speculates on album theme
The Beyhive, Beyoncé's devoted fan base, noticed something intriguing in the ad. In her final outfit, she rides off on a motorcycle after a game of pool. This has led to speculation that her next album will be rock-themed. Theories are fueled by her previous album Cowboy Carter and her outfits resembling those worn by late rocker Tina Turner during the Cowboy Carter Tour.
Journey through Beyoncé's albums
Beyoncé has consistently explored various musical genres in her work. Her Act I album, Renaissance, released in 2022, was themed around disco and dance music. This was followed by Act II, Cowboy Carter, a country crossover album released last year. The speculation about her next album's genre comes as fans eagerly await the release of Act III.