How Gal Gadot took over Hollywood (and our feeds)

Gal Gadot has truly become a cultural phenomenon in America, winning people over with her performances and off-screen charm. The Israeli actor-turned-Hollywood diva has an incredible journey, filled with achievements and game-changing roles. Here's looking at what led to her becoming the cultural figure that she is, through her influence on film, style, and social media.

Breakthrough role 'Wonder Woman' breakthrough Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DCEU made her an overnight star. The phenomenal success of the film proved her capability to portray strength and grace, winning the hearts of audiences around the globe. Her performance was instrumental in reinventing female superheroes on the big screen, playing a major role in the film's $821 million global box office collection.

Style icon Fashion influence Beyond acting, Gadot has made waves in the fashion industry. Her appearances at red carpet events have consistently garnered attention for their elegance and sophistication. She has become a style icon, influencing trends with her choice of designers and outfits. Her collaboration with major fashion brands further solidifies her status as a trendsetter.

Digital influence Social media presence Gadot has mastered the art of leveraging social media platforms to connect with fans all around the globe. With millions of followers on different platforms, she gives a glimpse into her personal life and professional work. Her posts often spread positivity and empowerment, adding to her image of being an approachable yet influential personality.