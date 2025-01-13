What's the story

The 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy is nearing its climax, with four teams battling it out for a spot in the final.

Haryana will take on Karnataka in the first semi-final on January 15, while Vidarbha and Maharashtra will battle it out in the second semi-final on January 16.

All four teams have played brilliant cricket this season.

Here we look at the players to watch out for in the VHT semis.