PM Modi felicitated by NDA MPs for Op Sindoor success
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on Tuesday felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held at the Parliament complex for the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. He was welcomed with thunderous applause amid chants of Har Har Mahadev. At the meeting, the NDA also unanimously passed a resolution lauding the success of the military operations, and newly elected MPs were introduced to the PM as part of the NDA's customary outreach.
MPs chant 'Har Har Mahadev'
#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi was welcomed and felicitated with a thunderous applause amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', after the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting. pic.twitter.com/DO4SjNPOAh— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025
PM likely to address Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor
The NDA meeting comes amid a Parliament session that has largely been disrupted by opposition protests over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Because of the political stalemate over Bihar's SIR, not a single bill has been passed in Parliament in the last 11 sittings of the Monsoon Session. The opposition has been demanding a debate on the electoral roll reform process.
Electoral college for vice presidential poll
The meeting also comes ahead of the vice-presidential election. With NDA's majority in the electoral college, its nominee is likely to win comfortably if contested. The electoral college for the vice presidential poll comprises Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, with a current strength of 782. If the opposition fields a candidate, the poll will be held on September 9. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and some BJP national general secretaries are likely to coordinate with allies for this election.