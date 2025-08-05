PM Modi felicitated by NDA MPs for Op Sindoor success

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi was welcomed and felicitated with a thunderous applause amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', after the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting. pic.twitter.com/DO4SjNPOAh

The NDA meeting comes amid a Parliament session that has largely been disrupted by opposition protests over the Election Commission 's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Because of the political stalemate over Bihar's SIR, not a single bill has been passed in Parliament in the last 11 sittings of the Monsoon Session. The opposition has been demanding a debate on the electoral roll reform process.

Electoral college for vice presidential poll

The meeting also comes ahead of the vice-presidential election. With NDA's majority in the electoral college, its nominee is likely to win comfortably if contested. The electoral college for the vice presidential poll comprises Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, with a current strength of 782. If the opposition fields a candidate, the poll will be held on September 9. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and some BJP national general secretaries are likely to coordinate with allies for this election.