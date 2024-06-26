In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Vietnamese lemongrass tofu stir-fry by first pressing and frying tofu cubes.

Sauté minced lemongrass and garlic in the same pan, then add sliced onions and julienned red bell peppers.

Return tofu to the pan, season with soy sauce, sugar, and black pepper, and stir-fry until all ingredients are well-coated and flavors meld together.

Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves for a vibrant, flavorful dish. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Recipe: Serve your guests this Vietnamese lemongrass tofu stir-fry

By Anujj Trehaan 12:44 pm Jun 26, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Vietnamese lemongrass tofu stir-fry, originating from Vietnam, is known for its aromatic flavors and healthful ingredients. This vegetarian dish blends lemongrass's tangy zest with tofu's rich texture, offering a nutritious and satisfying meal. It reflects Vietnam's preference for fresh, plant-based dishes, making it a favored choice for those seeking a light yet flavorful meal. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this delightful dish, gather 400 grams of firm (pressed and cubed tofu), two stalks of fresh lemongrass (finely minced), two minced garlic cloves, one thinly sliced medium onion, one julienned red bell pepper, two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of vegetable oil, one teaspoon of sugar, half a teaspoon of ground black pepper, and fresh cilantro leaves for garnishing.

Step 1

Preparing the tofu

Begin by pressing the tofu to remove excess water. Wrap it in a clean kitchen towel, placing a heavy object on top for about 15 minutes. Once pressed, cut the tofu into bite-sized cubes. Heat one tablespoon of vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry the tofu cubes until golden brown on all sides, then remove from the pan and set aside.

Step 2

Cooking with lemongrass

After frying the tofu, continue using the same pan for the minced lemongrass and garlic. Add them to the pan, sauteing over medium heat. Stir frequently to ensure they become fragrant without burning, which should take about two minutes. It's important to monitor closely during this step to prevent bitterness from burnt lemongrass and garlic, which could affect the dish's flavor.

Step 3

Adding vegetables

After sauteing the lemongrass and garlic, add the sliced onions and julienned red bell peppers to the pan. Stir-fry these for three to four minutes, until they become tender yet remain crisp. This step is vital for keeping their vibrant color, ensuring they are cooked just right while maintaining a crisp texture, crucial for the dish's visual and textural appeal.

Step 4

Combining ingredients

Return the fried tofu cubes to the pan with the vegetables. Add soy sauce, sugar, and ground black pepper to your liking. Stir well to ensure each piece is evenly coated with the seasonings. Cook for two more minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together perfectly. This step ensures that the tofu and vegetables are richly flavored and delicious.