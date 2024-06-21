In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up an exotic Thai jackfruit curry at home with a few simple steps.

Start by sautéing jackfruit, then create a curry base with onions, garlic, ginger, and Thai curry paste.

Blend in coconut milk, vegetable broth, soy sauce, and brown sugar, then simmer the jackfruit in this mix.

Finish with a sprinkle of salt and a garnish of fresh basil leaves for a burst of flavor.

This dish is a delightful exploration of exotic flavors, bringing the richness of Thai cuisine right into your kitchen.

Make exotic Thai jackfruit curry at home

By Anujj Trehaan 01:58 pm Jun 21, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Thai jackfruit curry, a vegetarian and eggless delight, originates from Thailand. This dish showcases jackfruit as a meat substitute, offering a unique texture and flavor. It's celebrated during vegetarian festivals in Thailand, highlighting its cultural relevance. With a rich blend of spices and coconut milk, it promises a unique culinary journey. Let's get cooking and explore its vibrant flavors together.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one large can (20 ounces) young green jackfruit (drained, rinsed), two tablespoons vegetable oil, one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one tablespoon grated ginger, two tablespoons red Thai curry paste, one can (14 ounces) coconut milk, one cup vegetable broth, two teaspoons soy sauce or tamari, one teaspoon brown sugar, salt to taste, and basil leaves for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the jackfruit

Begin by preparing the jackfruit. After draining and rinsing it well to remove the brine taste, cut into smaller pieces if necessary. Heat one tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the jackfruit pieces and saute for about five minutes until they start to brown slightly. This step is crucial for enhancing their texture and flavor.

Step 2

Crafting the curry base

In another pan or pot suitable for curry-making over medium heat, add another tablespoon of vegetable oil followed by finely chopped onions. Saute until they turn translucent, which should take about three minutes, then add minced garlic and grated ginger, continuing to cook for another two minutes until fragrant. Stir in red Thai curry paste, ensuring that it coats all ingredients evenly.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Slowly add coconut milk to your curry base, stirring continuously to ensure a smooth blend without lumps. Next, pour in vegetable broth, soy sauce or tamari, and brown sugar, thoroughly mixing them together. Bring this mixture to a gentle simmer. Then, reintroduce the prepared jackfruit pieces into this aromatic concoction, allowing them to soak up the flavors over low heat for approximately 20 minutes.

Step 4

Final touches

After simmering, check the seasoning and add salt as needed to match your taste preferences. Then, take the curry off the heat, ready for serving. Garnish it with fresh basil leaves before serving. These leaves introduce a freshness that contrasts with the curry's rich, creamy base, making each bite an exploration of exotic flavors without leaving your kitchen.