By Anujj Trehaan 01:49 pm Jun 21, 202401:49 pm

What's the story The banh mi sandwich is a quintessential Vietnamese street food that has gained popularity worldwide. Originating from the French colonial period in Vietnam, this dish is a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisine, traditionally featuring a crispy baguette filled with a variety of ingredients. While meat versions are common, our focus today is on creating a delicious vegetarian and eggless variant. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the vegetarian banh mi, gather one large baguette, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon sesame oil, one cup shredded carrots, one cup thinly sliced cucumber, half a cup sliced radishes, one-fourth cup fresh cilantro leaves, two tablespoons vegan mayonnaise, and one tablespoon sriracha (optional). For pickling, arrange for half a cup water and white vinegar each, two tablespoons sugar, and half a teaspoon salt.

Step 1

Prepare the pickled vegetables

Start by preparing the pickled vegetables as they need time to marinate. In a bowl, whisk together water, white vinegar, sugar, and salt until fully dissolved. Add shredded carrots and sliced radishes to this mixture. Ensure they are fully submerged in the liquid. Let them sit for at least thirty minutes or longer for more flavor development.

Step 2

Prepare the baguette and veggies

While your vegetables are pickling, prepare your baguette by cutting it into four equal parts lengthwise without slicing all the way through; think of it as opening up like a book. Lightly toast these pieces if desired for extra crunchiness. Then mix soy sauce with sesame oil in another bowl and gently brush this mixture over the inside parts of your baguette sections.

Step 3

Assemble your banh mi

Now comes the fun part - assembling your sandwich! Begin by spreading vegan mayonnaise on one side of each baguette section. For those who prefer a spicy touch, add sriracha to taste on top of the mayo. Next, layer on your drained pickled vegetables. Follow this with neatly arranged slices of cucumber and radishes along each piece's length, ensuring a vibrant and flavorful assembly.

Step 4

Add final touches

Finally, sprinkle fresh cilantro leaves over your vegetables, adding a herbaceous flavor characteristic of Vietnamese dishes. Gently close your sandwiches, ensuring everything stays in place without squishing the bread too much. This step not only secures the vibrant fillings within but also complements the overall taste with cilantro's freshness, making each bite a delightful experience that honors the essence of traditional Vietnamese cuisine.