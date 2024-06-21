In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up vegan Scandinavian cinnamon rolls with a simple three-step process.

First, prepare a dough with flour, sugar, yeast, salt, almond milk, coconut oil, and cardamom, and let it rise.

Then, create a filling with brown sugar, cinnamon, and vegan butter, roll it into the dough, and cut into pieces.

Finally, bake the rolls at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown.

Enjoy these delightful treats warm, perfect for a cozy fika experience at home.

By Anujj Trehaan 01:21 pm Jun 21, 2024

What's the story Scandinavian cinnamon rolls, or Kanelbullar, are a staple in Sweden and Scandinavia. Originating in the 1920s, these treats are essential to fika, the Swedish coffee break tradition. They differ from their American counterparts by being less sweet, not glazed, and featuring a distinctive cardamom flavor. This vegan version allows everyone to enjoy these classic pastries. Let's start cooking.

For the dough, you need two cups flour, one-quarter cup sugar, one packet instant yeast, one-half teaspoon salt, three-quarters cup almond milk, one-quarter cup melted coconut oil, and one teaspoon cardamom. For filling, combine one-third cup brown sugar, two tablespoons cinnamon, and three tablespoons vegan butter. Top rolls with almond milk brush and either pearl sugar or sliced almonds.

Prepare the dough

Warm the almond milk to lukewarm to activate the yeast. In a bowl, mix flour, sugar, yeast, salt and cardamom. Add the almond milk and coconut oil to form a dough. Knead on a floured surface until smooth, about eight minutes. Let it rise in the bowl under a damp cloth until doubled in size, which takes around an hour.

Create filling and shape rolls

While the dough rises, mix brown sugar and cinnamon for the filling. Roll out the doubled dough on a floured surface to a quarter-inch thick rectangle. Spread vegan butter on it, leaving an inch at one edge, then evenly add the cinnamon-sugar. Roll tightly from one long edge, cut into 12 pieces with dental floss or a sharp knife.

Bake to perfection

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Place the rolls cut side down on baking sheets lined with parchment, ensuring they're not too close together as they will expand. Lightly brush each roll with almond milk and, if using, sprinkle with pearl sugar or sliced almonds for topping. Bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes, or until they turn golden brown.

Enjoy your vegan treats

Allow your freshly baked vegan Scandinavian cinnamon rolls to cool slightly before serving them warm. These delightful treats, best enjoyed alongside coffee or tea, offer an authentic fika experience right at home. Perfectly capturing all the traditional flavors without any animal products, these rolls are a perfect treat that everyone can enjoy, regardless of their dietary preferences, making them a universally appealing indulgence.