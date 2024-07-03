In brief Simplifying... In brief Indulge in a homemade Swiss chocolate beetroot cake, a vegetarian and eggless delight.

Recipe: Make Swiss chocolate beetroot cake at home

By Anujj Trehaan 01:13 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story The Swiss chocolate beetroot cake combines rich chocolate with beetroot's natural sweetness, offering a moist, decadent dessert. Born from the idea of adding vegetables to baking for nutrition and texture, it's now a hit among vegetarians and health-conscious folks. Showcasing baking's versatility with its deep flavors and unique ingredients, this cake invites us to explore culinary creativity. Let's start baking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian, eggless Swiss chocolate beetroot cake, gather 250 grams cooked beetroot (pureed), 200 grams all-purpose flour, 50 grams unsweetened cocoa powder, two teaspoons baking powder, one teaspoon baking soda, one-quarter teaspoon salt, 200 milliliters vegetable oil, 200 grams granulated sugar, and one teaspoon vanilla extract. For the ganache, arrange for 200 grams dairy-free dark chocolate and 200 milliliters coconut cream.

Step 1

Preparing the beetroot puree

Begin by making your beetroot puree, if not done already. Boil or steam whole beetroots until tender enough to easily pierce with a fork. Once they have cooled, peel the beetroots and roughly chop them. Next, blend these pieces into a smooth puree using a food processor or blender. Carefully measure out exactly 250 grams of this puree for your cake batter preparation.

Step 2

Mixing dry ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, begin by sifting together the all-purpose flour, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. This sifting process not only helps in removing any lumps but also significantly aerates the mixture, contributing to a lighter texture for your cake. It's crucial to ensure these dry ingredients are thoroughly combined before proceeding to incorporate them with the wet ingredients.

Step 3

Combining wet and dry ingredients

In another bowl whisk together the vegetable oil with granulated sugar until well combined; then mix in the vanilla extract followed by beetroot puree until you achieve a uniform mixture. Gradually add this mixture to your dry ingredients, stirring continuously to avoid lumps until just combined; be careful not to overmix as it can affect the cake's texture.

Step4

Baking your cake

Preheat your oven to 350 F. Grease a round cake tin, about nine inches in diameter, with oil or line it with parchment paper for easier removal post-baking. Pour the batter into the prepared tin, smoothing out the top with the back of a spoon or spatula. Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean.

Step5

Preparing ganache topping

While your cake cools, begin preparing the ganache topping by heating coconut cream in a saucepan over medium heat, ensuring it doesn't boil. Then, carefully pour the warm cream over the chopped dark chocolate, waiting for about one minute before stirring them together to create a smooth and glossy ganache. Allow this mixture to cool slightly before you spread it over the cooled cake.