Lastly, Ryoan-ji Temple's secluded spots beyond its famous rock garden offer quiet reflection away from crowds.

Experience serenity in Kyoto's hidden gardens

01:09 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story Kyoto, a city where tradition meets tranquility, is home to some of the most serene gardens in the world. These secluded spots offer a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Visitors can immerse themselves in the beauty of meticulously raked gravel, lush moss, and elegantly placed stones that define these spiritual landscapes.

Discover Tofuku-ji's Secret Garden

Tofuku-ji Temple, known for its vast maple trees that turn fiery red in autumn, also harbors a lesser-known garden. This secluded garden is a masterpiece of simplicity and symmetry, designed by the famous landscape architect Mirei Shigemori. It's a place where visitors can sit in quiet contemplation, surrounded by the subtle interplay of light and shadow over moss and stone.

The tranquility of Saiho-Ji Moss Garden

Saiho-ji or Kokedera (Moss Temple) offers an enchanting experience unlike any other. To visit this UNESCO World Heritage site, one must make a reservation and participate in a sutra copying ceremony—a meditative process leading to the exploration of the garden itself. The lush green carpet of over 120 types of moss under ancient trees creates an atmosphere of deep calmness and introspection.

Unveiling Nanzen-ji's hidden courtyards

Nanzen-ji Temple is not only famous for its imposing Sanmon gate but also for its hidden gardens scattered across various subtemples within its precincts. These intimate spaces are often missed by tourists who don't venture beyond the main areas. Each garden has its unique character, offering moments of solitude amidst beautifully arranged rocks and carefully pruned foliage.

Ryoan-Ji: Beyond the Rock Garden

Ryoan-ji Temple is celebrated for its rock garden, an iconic sight attracting many. Yet, beyond this well-known area lie the temple's more secluded spots, where aesthetics can be intimately experienced. By walking along the earthen walls that encircle the temple, visitors discover quiet ponds and smaller gardens. These areas are ideal for those seeking reflection and solitude away from the usual crowds.