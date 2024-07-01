In brief Simplifying... In brief Edinburgh is home to captivating castles, each with its unique charm.

The iconic Edinburgh Castle houses Scotland's crown jewels and offers stunning city views.

Craigmillar Castle's ruins, a serene escape, are steeped in history, while Lauriston Castle's Edwardian elegance and sea views are a sight to behold.

Lastly, Blackness Castle, a 15th-century fortress, intrigues with its ship-like structure and diverse historical roles.

Edinburgh's enchanting castle circuit: Top travel recommendations

By Anujj Trehaan 01:39 pm Jul 01, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Edinburgh, Scotland's capital, is a city steeped in history and charm. At its heart lies a series of magnificent castles, each telling its own unique story. This guide takes you on a magical journey through Edinburgh's most enchanting castles, perfect for a five- to seven-day itinerary. Discover ancient fortresses, royal residences, and hidden gems that bring the past to life.

The Crown Jewel

Start with the iconic Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle, perched on an extinct volcano, is the city's undeniable crown jewel. A visit transports you back in time as you walk through its gates. Inside, explore the Royal Palace where Scotland's crown jewels are displayed, and don't miss the Stone of Destiny. Allow at least half a day to fully appreciate this historic fortress and its panoramic views across Edinburgh.

Hidden gem

Discover Craigmillar Castle's ruins

Just a short drive from Edinburgh's city center, Craigmillar Castle awaits, often overlooked but full of stories. This medieval ruin provides a quieter experience compared to its famous counterpart. Visitors can wander through its halls and chambers, where Mary Queen of Scots once sought refuge. Its extensive gardens and parkland are ideal for leisurely walks or picnics, making it a serene escape.

Coastal retreat

Explore the elegance of Lauriston Castle

Lauriston Castle, majestically overlooking the Firth of Forth, presents breathtaking sea views complemented by Edwardian elegance. This castle diverges from the norm with its lack of dungeons and battlements, resembling instead a grand country home adorned with exquisite antiques and artwork. Guided tours offer deep dives into its historical life, while its surrounding gardens provide tranquil paths for leisurely exploration.

The ship that never sailed

Uncover history at Blackness Castle

Blackness Castle sits dramatically on the banks of the Firth of Forth resembling a ship ready to sail into battle. This 15th-century fortress served various roles - from royal castle to prison and film location for historical dramas. Its unique shape and setting make it an intriguing stop for those interested in military architecture or Scottish history.