In brief Simplifying... In brief Wadi Rum in Jordan offers an exciting desert adventure with jeep safaris, revealing hidden canyons and cliffs, and guides sharing the region's history and geology.

You can experience the tranquility of the desert by staying in a traditional Bedouin tent camp, explore ancient petroglyphs, or hike to Jebel Um Ad Dami, the highest peak offering panoramic views.

It's a blend of adventure, history, and natural beauty, all under a blanket of stars.

Wadi Rum's desert landscape: A journey through Jordan

By Anujj Trehaan 06:06 pm Jul 01, 202406:06 pm

What's the story Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon, is nestled in southern Jordan. This expansive desert wilderness is renowned for its breathtaking sandstone mountains, ancient rock carvings, and vast expanses of red sand. It presents a unique adventure for those eager to delve into its natural beauty and historical depth. Travelers can explore and appreciate its distinctive landscape and rich history.

Jeep safari

Embark on a jeep safari adventure

Taking a jeep safari through Wadi Rum's expansive desert offers an exhilarating way to explore. These tours cover vast areas, revealing hidden canyons and towering cliffs, all within a brief period. Along the journey, knowledgeable guides share fascinating stories about the region's rich history and unique geology, making it not only an adventure but also an educational experience.

Desert camping

Sleep under the stars

For those looking to fully immerse themselves in the tranquility of Wadi Rum, spending a night at one of the desert camps is a must. These camps offer traditional Bedouin tents equipped with modern amenities, ensuring comfort. Falling asleep under a blanket of stars and waking up to a breathtaking sunrise over the desert horizon is truly an unforgettable experience.

Rock art

Discover ancient petroglyphs

Wadi Rum isn't just about its stunning landscapes; it's also a historical archive with thousands of petroglyphs etched by ancient civilizations into its rocks. These carvings reveal insights into the lives of early inhabitants. A guided walk to see these petroglyphs offers a deep dive into the area's rich history, showcasing the cultural significance and storytelling of ancient peoples through rock art.

Mountain hiking

Hike to Jebel Um Ad Dami

For those passionate about hiking, Jebel Um Ad Dami is a must-visit in Wadi Rum, offering the highest peak with breathtaking panoramic views stretching across the desert into Saudi Arabia. The hike presents a moderate challenge, ideal for adventurers seeking to experience the desert's beauty from its utmost heights. It's advisable to start early in the morning to sidestep the intense midday heat.