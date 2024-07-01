In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a fusion Indian spicy paneer burger by marinating paneer in a mix of yogurt, tandoori masala, and ginger-garlic paste, then pan-frying until golden.

By Anujj Trehaan 05:53 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story The fusion Indian spicy paneer burger blends traditional Indian flavors within the familiar form of a burger, making it a perfect vegetarian and eggless choice for those exploring global cuisines. Born from innovative kitchens aiming to merge Eastern spices with Western fast food, this dish has risen in popularity for its distinctive taste and simple preparation steps. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this delicious burger, you will need: 200 grams of paneer (Indian cottage cheese), two tablespoons of tandoori masala, one tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste, half a cup of yogurt (dairy or plant-based), salt to taste, two tablespoons of vegetable oil, four burger buns, one small onion (sliced), one tomato (sliced), lettuce leaves, and mint chutney.

Step 1

Prepare the paneer marinade

Start by slicing the paneer into half-inch thick pieces. In a bowl, mix the yogurt with tandoori masala, ginger-garlic paste, and salt to create the marinade. Coat each piece of paneer thoroughly with this mixture. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator. This step ensures that the paneer absorbs all the spicy flavors.

Step 2

Cook the paneer

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Once hot, add marinated paneer slices. Cook for three to four minutes on each side until golden brown and edges become crispy. The paneer should be juicy inside with a flavorful crust outside, ensuring it's perfectly cooked for the burger. This method achieves the desired texture and taste.

Step 3

Assemble the burger

Toast your burger buns lightly on a pan or grill for added crunchiness. To assemble each burger: spread mint chutney on both halves of your bun generously, place lettuce leaves on one half, add cooked paneer slices, and top it off with slices of tomato and onion. Finally, cover it with another half of bun smeared with more chutney if desired.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Enjoy your fusion Indian spicy paneer burgers hot, accompanied by crispy fries or a refreshing salad for a well-rounded meal. These burgers are ideally complemented with a sweet mango lassi or chilled spiced buttermilk, offering a perfect balance to the spicy flavors. This combination not only enhances the overall dining experience but also introduces a delightful contrast of tastes and textures.