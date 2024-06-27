In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a batch of fusion falafel waffles by blending soaked chickpeas with onion, garlic, parsley, and spices, then adding baking powder.

Serve your guests some delicious fusion falafel waffles

By Anujj Trehaan 06:00 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story Falafel, a Middle Eastern staple made from ground chickpeas or fava beans, has been relished for centuries. Traditionally served in pita with salad, tahini, and hummus, it's a vegetarian delight that's both nutritious and flavorful. In this guide, we elevate falafel by combining it with waffles, creating a unique and savory meal perfect for any time of day. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make fusion falafel waffles, you'll need one cup of dried chickpeas (soaked overnight), one small onion (chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), one cup of fresh parsley (chopped), two teaspoons of ground cumin, one teaspoon of ground coriander, half a teaspoon of salt, one-quarter teaspoon of black pepper, one teaspoon of baking powder, and olive oil for greasing the waffle iron.

Step 1

Preparing the falafel batter

Start by draining the soaked chickpeas and patting them dry. In a food processor, combine the chickpeas with chopped onion, minced garlic, chopped parsley, ground cumin, ground coriander, salt, and black pepper. Pulse until you achieve a coarse mixture that holds together when pinched but isn't too smooth. Transfer this mixture to a bowl and stir in baking powder until evenly distributed.

Step 2

Heating up your waffle iron

After adding baking powder, let the batter rest for about 10 minutes, allowing it to slightly rise. In this time, preheat your waffle iron following its specific instructions. Once it's ready, indicated often by a light, brush both sides lightly with olive oil. This step is crucial to ensure that your falafel waffles won't stick, making them easy to cook and remove.

Step 3

Cooking your falafel waffles

Scoop about half a cup of falafel batter onto the center of your preheated waffle iron. Close the lid gently but securely to spread the batter evenly across the iron without pressing it too thin. Cook according to your waffle iron's instructions or until each falafel waffle is golden brown and crispy on both sides—usually around five minutes.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve your fusion falafel waffles hot off the iron for maximum crispiness. They can be savored alone or enhanced with toppings like diced tomatoes, cucumber slices, red onion rings, or a drizzle of tahini sauce for an authentic Middle Eastern touch. Perfect as an innovative breakfast or as part of a larger meal, these savory delights are suitable for any time.