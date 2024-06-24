In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up Turkish lentil balls by simmering red lentils, mixing in bulgur wheat, and letting it sit.

Turkish lentil balls: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:12 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Turkish lentil balls, or mercimek koftesi, are a staple vegetarian dish in Turkey. They originate from the Middle East's rich culinary traditions and have become beloved worldwide. Made with red lentils and bulgur wheat, they're not only delicious but also protein-rich. Ideal for gatherings or family meals, this dish is a nutritious choice. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this dish, gather one cup of red lentils, two cups water, one cup fine bulgur wheat, one large finely chopped onion, three tablespoons olive oil, two tablespoons tomato paste, one tablespoon paprika (sweet or smoked), half a teaspoon cumin powder, salt to taste, and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Also include fresh parsley and green onions for garnishing.

Step 1

Cooking the lentils

Begin by rinsing the red lentils under cold water until the water runs clear. In a medium-sized pot over medium heat, bring two cups of water to a boil. Add the lentils and simmer for about 15 minutes or until they are soft and have absorbed most of the water. It's crucial not to overcook them; they should be just tender.

Step 2

Preparing bulgur mixture

Once the lentils are cooked and still hot, mix in the fine bulgur wheat thoroughly. Immediately cover with a lid or a plate, letting it sit for about 20 minutes. In this time, the bulgur will soak up the remaining moisture, becoming soft and well-integrated with the lentils, preparing it for the next steps in the recipe.

Step 3

Flavoring the mixture

While the bulgur is setting, heat olive oil in a pan over medium. Add finely chopped onions, sauteing until translucent, about five minutes. Then, stir in tomato paste, paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often until fragrant, about two more minutes. Remove from heat, let it cool slightly, then mix into your lentil-bulgur mixture. Ensure all ingredients are well integrated.

Step 4

Shaping and serving

Once your mixture has cooled down enough to handle, take small portions and roll them into balls or cylinders, the traditional shape. Serve garnished with fresh parsley or green onions, alongside lemon wedges if desired. These can be enjoyed immediately or stored in the refrigerator for up to three days, making them the perfect make-ahead appetizer or snack.