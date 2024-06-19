In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Mexican feast with stuffed poblanos!

Start by roasting halved, seeded poblanos in the oven.

While they soften, mix a savory filling of cooked rice, black beans, corn, cheese, and spices.

Stuff the peppers with this mixture, top with more cheese, and bake until bubbly.

What's the story Mexican stuffed poblanos are a vibrant and flavorful vegetarian dish, originating from Puebla, Mexico. These stuffed peppers, filled with a savory mix of beans, rice, and spices, have become a popular meal globally. They offer a delightful blend of textures and tastes, making them perfect for a hearty dinner or as part of a festive meal. Embracing Mexico's rich culinary traditions, let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need four large poblano peppers, one cup of cooked rice, one can (15 ounces) of black beans (drained and rinsed), one cup of corn kernels (fresh or frozen), one cup of shredded cheese (choose a vegetarian variety), two tablespoons olive oil, one teaspoon ground cumin, half a teaspoon chili powder, salt to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the poblanos

Begin by heating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice each poblano pepper lengthwise, ensuring they stay whole for later stuffing. Remove seeds and membranes with a spoon or knife. Lightly coat each pepper's outside with olive oil, then place on a baking sheet. Bake them in the oven for about 15 minutes, or until they begin to soften.

Step 2

Making the filling

While poblanos bake, prepare your filling. In a large bowl, mix cooked rice, black beans, corn kernels, and half the shredded cheese (reserve the rest for topping). Add ground cumin, chili powder, and salt to taste. Stir thoroughly until all ingredients are well combined and evenly distributed. This blend will create a savory stuffing for the peppers.

Step 3

Stuffing and baking

After the poblanos have slightly cooled from their initial bake, ensuring they are still warm enough to handle safely without discomfort, proceed to stuff each pepper generously with the prepared filling mixture. Then, sprinkle the remaining shredded cheese atop each stuffed poblano. Return them to the oven, baking for an additional 20 minutes, or until you notice the cheese has melted and turned bubbly.

Step 4

Serving your dish

After baking, allow the stuffed poblanos to cool slightly before serving. This cooling period lets the flavors meld together more cohesively, enhancing the dish's taste. Serve them hot, garnished with fresh cilantro leaves. Enjoy this delightful Mexican-inspired vegetarian dish as a main course or side dish at any gathering, ensuring a perfect blend of flavors and textures for your guests.