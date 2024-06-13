Next Article

Wholesome chickpea spinach stuffed shells: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:02 pm Jun 13, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Today, we delve into wholesome chickpea spinach stuffed shells, showcasing the versatility of vegetarian cuisine. This dish, rooted in Italian pasta stuffing traditions, is enhanced with nutritious chickpeas and spinach. Ideal for a fulfilling family meal or as a captivating main course for gatherings, it's designed to please both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Let's start cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather 24 jumbo pasta shells, two cups marinara sauce, one cup cooked chickpeas (rinsed), two cups fresh spinach (chopped), one cup ricotta cheese (vegan option available), 1/2 cup grated Parmesan (vegan option), one tablespoon olive oil, two cloves garlic (minced), one teaspoon dried oregano, salt, and pepper. These create a flavorful filling for the shells.

Step 1

Preparing the pasta shells

Start by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Boil a large pot of salted water. Add the jumbo pasta shells, cooking them until al dente as per the package instructions. Avoid overcooking, as they'll cook further in the oven. Once cooked, drain and lay them on a kitchen towel or parchment paper to stop them from sticking.

Step 2

Making the filling

While pasta cooks, heat oil on medium. Saute garlic until fragrant, about a minute. Add spinach, cooking until wilted, roughly three minutes. Mix in chickpeas, ricotta, half the Parmesan (reserve rest for topping), oregano, salt, and pepper. Stir well until ingredients are combined. This creates the filling for the shells, blending flavors and textures for a wholesome stuffing.

Step 3

Stuffing the shells

Spread one cup of marinara sauce at the bottom of a baking dish large enough to accommodate all your shells in one layer. Take each shell and spoon in enough filling so it's generously stuffed but still able to close slightly at the top. Arrange each stuffed shell opening-up in the baking dish on top of the sauce.

Step 4

Baking your dish

After stuffing, arrange the shells in the baking dish. Pour the remaining marinara sauce over them for even coverage, crucial for flavor and moisture. Sprinkle the rest of the Parmesan on top. This creates a golden crust as it bakes, enhancing both taste and appearance. This method ensures each shell is ready for baking, aiming for a perfect finish.