What's the story Kerala, a state in southern India, is renowned for its rich tradition of Ayurveda and the use of herbal concoctions to promote health and well-being. These calming brews, made from local herbs and spices, are not only soothing but also offer various health benefits. Here are five must-try Kerala herbal concoctions that embody the essence of this ancient wisdom.

Soothing tulsi tea

Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is a revered plant in India, celebrated for its significant medicinal properties. A simple tea, crafted by steeping tulsi leaves in boiling water, can aid in relieving stress, enhancing digestion and bolstering immunity. This herb is a common find in most Kerala households, serving as a fundamental component for maintaining overall health and well-being.

Warm turmeric milk

Turmeric milk, often called "golden milk," is a blend that marries the anti-inflammatory prowess of turmeric with the wholesome goodness of milk. To this mix, a pinch of black pepper is introduced, serving to significantly boost the absorption of curcumin—the potent active compound in turmeric. When consumed before bedtime, it acts as a soothing agent, fostering relaxation and ensuring a peaceful sleep.

Invigorating ginger-lemon brew

For centuries, ginger has been a staple for combating nausea and enhancing digestion. This root, when mixed with the zest of lemon juice and the sweetness of honey in hot water, forms a revitalizing tonic. It not only soothes sore throats but also boosts immune support with vitamin C. Particularly during the rainy monsoon season, this zesty concoction offers comforting warmth and wellness benefits.

Cooling vetiver water

Vetiver, known as "ramacham" in Malayalam, has cooling properties. Vetiver roots are soaked overnight in water to infuse their essence. This vetiver-infused water helps regulate body temperature during the hot summers and aids in calming nerves. Its grounding aroma is also beneficial for relaxation. Consuming this water offers a refreshing way to stay cool and calm, embodying traditional wellness practices.

Rejuvenating ashwagandha infusion

Ashwagandha root powder, when mixed into warm milk or water, serves as a powerful adaptogen. This concoction helps the body manage stress more effectively and is known to enhance energy levels and concentration. Regular intake can lead to improved sleep patterns and increased vitality over time, embodying traditional wellness practices with its natural support for the body's resilience.