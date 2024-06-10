Next Article

Assam on your plate

Assam's spice basket essentials

By Anujj Trehaan 11:45 am Jun 10, 202411:45 am

What's the story Assamese cuisine is a rich tapestry of flavors, often overshadowed by the more internationally recognized Indian fare. It embodies a culinary tradition marked by simplicity and an earthy authenticity, relying heavily on local ingredients, including a distinctive blend of spices. These five quintessential Assamese spice essentials are crucial to the gastronomy of this northeastern state, forming its flavorful backbone.

Panch phoron: The five-spice blend

Panch phoron is a classic Assamese five-spice blend that includes fenugreek seed, nigella seed, cumin seed, black mustard seed, and fennel seed in equal parts. This aromatic mix is used as a tempering for dals, vegetables, and pickles. It releases a complex flavor when fried in oil or ghee at the beginning of cooking and is fundamental to many Assamese dishes.

Bhut Jolokia: The fiery king

Bhut Jolokia, also known as "ghost pepper," is one of the hottest chilies in the world and a staple in Assamese kitchens. Used sparingly to add heat to curries and chutneys, it imparts an intense pungency that can define an entire meal. Its use is not just about spiciness; it also adds depth and character to Assamese cuisine.

Kala jeera: The aromatic seed

Kala jeera, also known as black cumin seeds, are notably smaller and have a sweeter taste compared to regular cumin seeds. These seeds are cherished for their unique earthy aroma, which pairs exceptionally well with fish dishes—a primary protein source in Assam. Kala jeera is particularly effective when incorporated into masalas or used in bhuna, a technique involving fried spice paste preparations.

Methi: The bitter leaf

Methi, or fenugreek leaves, embody a crucial component in Assamese cuisine despite their inherent bitterness. These leaves, utilized either fresh or dried (referred to as kasuri methi), play a significant role in enriching the flavors of various dishes. They are predominantly added to curries and lentils, where their distinct taste profile, which softens with cooking, contributes to a balanced flavor harmony.

Jaati Kesar: A unique saffron

Jaati kesar, not true saffron, refers to the dried stigmas of banana flowers, used in a manner similar to saffron threads. It's primarily employed for coloring and flavoring traditional Assamese sweets, such as payas (rice pudding). Although it doesn't impart as potent a taste as real saffron, jaati kesar contributes subtle floral notes and a vibrant color to dishes.