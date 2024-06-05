Next Article

Recipe: Try this savory Indian chickpea flour crepes

By Anujj Trehaan 12:39 pm Jun 05, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Originating from India's culinary landscape, savory chickpea flour crepes, known as besan cheela, are a celebrated vegetarian and eggless dish. Nutritious and spiced to cater to diverse tastes, they are traditionally enjoyed as breakfast or a light snack, holding cultural significance in many Indian households. Let's start cooking and bring this piece of Indian cuisine into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need one cup of chickpea flour (besan), two tablespoons of finely chopped onions, two tablespoons of grated carrots, one green chili finely chopped (optional), a handful of fresh coriander leaves chopped, one-half teaspoon of turmeric powder, one-half teaspoon of cumin seeds, salt to taste, water as required to make the batter, and oil for cooking.

Step 1

Prepare the batter

Begin by sifting the chickpea flour into a large bowl to remove lumps. Then, add turmeric powder, cumin seeds, and salt to the flour. Gradually pour in water while whisking continuously to form a smooth batter, similar in consistency to pancake batter. It's crucial to ensure there are no lumps in the mixture for the best results.

Step 2

Add vegetables and spices

To the batter prepared in step one, add the chopped onions, grated carrots, and finely chopped green chili if using. Include the fresh cilantro leaves as well. Mix everything thoroughly to ensure these ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the batter. This step is essential as it not only adds flavor but also enhances the nutritional value of the crepes significantly.

Step 3

Cook your crepes

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it evenly into a thin circle using the back of your ladle. Cook until bubbles appear on top and edges start lifting from the pan; then flip it over to cook on another side until golden brown spots appear.

Step 4

Serve hot

Once the crepes are cooked to perfection on both sides, showcasing crispy edges and a soft center, they are ready to be served. Enjoy these savory chickpea flour crepes hot, accompanied by your favorite chutneys or sauces. Ideal as a nourishing breakfast or as a delightful evening snack alongside tea, they offer a versatile option for any time of the day.