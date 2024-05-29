Next Article

Add this to your recipe diaries

Try this wholesome whole wheat veggie pizza recipe at home

By Anujj Trehaan 05:02 pm May 29, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Pizza, a dish with Italian origins, has become a global favorite, adaptable to countless variations. This guide focuses on a vegetarian and eggless version, using whole wheat for a healthier twist. Perfect for those seeking a nutritious yet delicious meal option, this pizza is topped with an array of vegetables. Let's get cooking and bring this wholesome dish to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For dough, combine two cups whole wheat flour, one tsp sugar, one tsp salt, one tbsp olive oil, and a packet of yeast. Toppings include one-half cup tomato sauce, one cup shredded mozzarella (vegan available), one-half bell pepper (sliced), one-quarter cup black olives (sliced), and one-half onion (thinly sliced). Optional ingredients include mushrooms or corn. Garnish with dried herbs like oregano or basil.

Step 1

Preparing the dough

Mix sugar and warm water in a bowl until dissolved. Add yeast, let it sit for five minutes until frothy. Incorporate whole wheat flour, salt, and olive oil. Knead into smooth dough, about ten minutes by hand or five with a mixer. Cover with a damp cloth, let rise in a warm place for an hour or until size doubles.

Step 2

Assembling your pizza

Preheat your oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit (245 degrees Celsius). Punch down the risen dough to release any air bubbles and divide it into two balls for medium-sized pizzas or leave as one for a larger pizza. On a floured surface, roll out your dough to your desired thickness then transfer it onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step 3

Baking your masterpiece

Bake in a preheated oven at 475 degrees Fahrenheit (245 degrees Celsius) for 12 to 15 minutes. Observe as the crust turns golden brown and the cheese bubbles and slightly browns. Monitoring is key, as oven temperatures vary, impacting baking results. This step ensures a crispy crust and perfectly melted cheese, essential for the best tasting experience.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Cut your freshly baked whole wheat veggie pizza into equal slices and enjoy it hot for the ultimate taste sensation! Complementing this dish with a side of fresh salad greens, lightly drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil, not only enhances the flavors but also adds a nutritional balance to your meal. This combination makes for a fulfilling and health-conscious dining experience, perfect for any occasion.