Next Article

Try this recipe

Cook this lip-smacking tofu tikka masala

By Anujj Trehaan 04:51 pm May 29, 202404:51 pm

What's the story Tofu tikka masala is a vegetarian twist on the classic Indian dish, traditionally made with chicken. Originating from the Indian subcontinent, this dish has gained popularity worldwide for its rich flavors and versatility. It combines grilled tofu cubes in a creamy, spiced tomato sauce. Perfect for those seeking a hearty, plant-based meal, this recipe promises to delight your taste buds. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For tofu tikka masala, gather 14 ounces of firm tofu (pressed, cubed), one cup of yogurt (vegan optional), two tablespoons tikka masala paste, one large onion (chopped), two garlic cloves (minced), one-inch ginger (grated), one can crushed tomatoes, one cup coconut milk, two tablespoons olive oil, salt to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnish. Spices needed are: one teaspoon each of turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder.

Step 1

Marinate the tofu

Begin by marinating the tofu to infuse it with flavors. In a bowl, mix together half a cup of yogurt and two tablespoons of tikka masala paste. Add the cubed tofu to this mixture ensuring each piece is well-coated. Cover and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least one hour or overnight for best results.

Step 2

Prepare the sauce base

Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions and saute until they turn translucent. Stir in minced garlic and grated ginger; cook until aromatic — about two minutes. Then add turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder along with crushed tomatoes to create your masala base. Simmer on low heat for 10 minutes until thickened slightly.

Step 3

Cook tofu and combine with sauce

While the sauce simmers, heat a pan over medium. Add marinated tofu cubes, ensuring they don't overlap. Grill or pan-fry until golden brown, about five minutes per side. Carefully turn them to cook evenly. Once golden and crispy, set the tofu aside. These grilled pieces will later be combined with the sauce, infusing them with its rich flavors.

Step4

Finalize dish and serve

Pour coconut milk into the sauce, stirring until smooth for creaminess. Carefully fold in the grilled tofu to ensure they're coated evenly with the sauce, avoiding breaking them. Let the mix simmer for another five minutes, so flavors combine well. Taste and adjust salt as needed. Garnish with fresh cilantro, then serve hot with rice or naan bread for a complete meal.