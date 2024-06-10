Next Article

Mumbai's coastal road trip wonders

By Anujj Trehaan 11:39 am Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Mumbai, a bustling metropolis, isn't just known for its fast-paced life or towering skyscrapers. It's also the starting point for some of India's most scenic coastal road trips. These journeys offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, quaint fishing villages, and pristine beaches. They are perfect for those looking to escape the city for a weekend getaway.

Alibaug route

Drive to Alibaug via the Mumbai-Goa Highway

The Mumbai to Alibaug road trip, via the Mumbai-Goa Highway, is a favorite for its stunning sea views and beautiful coastal towns. In two to three hours, travelers reach Alibaug, famed for serene beaches like Alibaug Beach and Varsoli Beach. The journey offers numerous spots to enjoy the ocean's beauty, making the drive as rewarding as the destination itself.

Konkan route

Explore the Konkan coastline

Embarking on a road trip along the Konkan Coast from Mumbai offers a journey through nature's marvels. This 200-kilometer route showcases experiences from high cliffs to dense forests along the coast. Detours reveal hidden gems like Kashid Beach and Murud-Janjira Fort. This drive is more about experiencing diverse landscapes and cultures than just reaching a destination.

Ganpatipule Path

Journey to Ganpatipule via Ratnagiri

For those seeking a longer drive, the route to Ganpatipule via Ratnagiri offers an unforgettable journey. This path, taking about seven hours of driving, winds through Maharashtra's picturesque locales. Ganpatipule boasts a pristine beach and the Swayambhu Ganapati Temple, nestled among lush hills and clear waters. The drive provides panoramic coastline views, perfect for photography enthusiasts.

Daman Drive

A trip to Daman

Daman, a unique coastal road trip destination from Mumbai, is about 170 kilometers away, requiring roughly four hours of travel via NH48. This small union territory blends history with its Portuguese colonial architecture and the natural allure of tranquil beaches like Jampore Beach and Devka Beach. Offering a serene retreat, Daman captivates with its peaceful charm, away from the bustling city life.