By Anujj Trehaan 11:12 am Jun 10, 202411:12 am

What's the story Szechuan eggplant, originating from Sichuan province, is celebrated for its bold spices and pungent flavors. This vegetarian dish has gained international popularity for its distinctive blend of spicy, sweet, and savory tastes, perfectly embodying the essence of Sichuan cuisine. Ideal for those eager to explore vegetarian Chinese cooking, it promises an exciting culinary journey. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this dish, gather two medium eggplants (cut into batons), three tablespoons vegetable oil, one tablespoon minced ginger, two minced garlic cloves, one diced green bell pepper, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon chili bean paste, one teaspoon sugar, half a teaspoon cornstarch mixed with two tablespoons water, and spring onions for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the eggplant

Start by preparing your eggplants. Cut them into batons and soak in salted water for 10 minutes to remove bitterness. Then, drain and dry them. Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a skillet or wok on medium-high heat. Fry the eggplant batons in batches until golden brown on all sides. Once done, set the eggplants aside.

Step 2

Crafting the sauce

Use the same skillet or wok from the eggplants, adding one tablespoon of vegetable oil. Stir in the minced ginger and garlic until they become aromatic but not browned, which should take about one minute. Then, add the diced green bell pepper to the skillet, stir-frying for another minute or so until it softens slightly while still retaining a crisp texture.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Add soy sauce, chili bean paste, and sugar to the skillet with the ginger, garlic, and bell pepper mixture. Pour in half a cup of water or vegetable broth. Over medium heat, bring this mixture to a simmer. Stir occasionally to ensure the ingredients blend well. This process will combine all the flavors thoroughly, creating a rich base for the dish.

Step 4

Final touches

Return fried eggplants back into your skillet containing sauce mixture, ensuring they are evenly coated with sauce by gently tossing them together on low heat for about two minutes, allowing flavors to meld together beautifully. Finally, stir in cornstarch mixture to thicken up sauce slightly, giving it that glossy finish typical to many Chinese dishes before removing from heat.