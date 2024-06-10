Next Article

Japan on your plate

Sapporo's winter delicacies you should indulge in

By Anujj Trehaan 11:08 am Jun 10, 202411:08 am

What's the story Sapporo, the vibrant capital of Hokkaido in Japan, is celebrated for its awe-inspiring annual Snow Festival. This much-anticipated event not only features breathtaking ice sculptures but also serves as a gateway to explore unique local cuisine. Amid the enchanting snowy landscape, visitors find solace and warmth in savory dishes that beautifully reflect the rich culinary heritage of the region.

Soup curry

Savor the iconic soup curry

A must-try in Sapporo is the soup curry. Unlike traditional Japanese curry, this version is more liquid and served with a variety of vegetables like carrots and potatoes. The broth is richly flavored with spices and herbs, offering warmth and comfort in the chilly weather. It's a perfect dish to enjoy after exploring the snow sculptures.

Miso ramen

Indulge in miso ramen

Miso ramen, a dish that hails from Sapporo, has found fans across the globe. This culinary delight consists of noodles swimming in a robust broth enriched with miso paste, offering a flavor that strikes a perfect balance between savory and sweet. Garnished with corn, butter, and an assortment of fresh vegetables, it serves as the perfect meal to re-energize festival-goers amidst their snowy explorations.

Jingisukan

Warm up with jingisukan

Jingisukan, or genghis khan, is a Hokkaido specialty where diners grill vegetables on a dome-shaped skillet at their table. Traditionally a non-vegetarian offering, it also offers ample vegetarian options, including mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and other fresh produce. This isn't just dining; it's an interactive experience that fosters camaraderie among participants, making it more than just a meal but a memorable event.

Yubari melon

Sweet finish with Yubari melon

No culinary journey through Sapporo would be complete without tasting Yubari melon. This melon variety is prized for its sweetness and creamy texture, making it a luxurious treat. During winter festivals, you can find Yubari melon served as soft-serve ice cream or incorporated into cakes, providing a refreshing contrast to the savory meals enjoyed throughout your visit.