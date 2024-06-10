Next Article

A cultural trek to Lisbon's seven hills

By Anujj Trehaan 11:04 am Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Lisbon, the coastal capital of Portugal, is renowned for being spread across seven distinct hills. Each of these hills offers a unique perspective on the city, showcasing breathtaking views and historic neighborhoods steeped in culture. This guide invites you on a cultural trek across these hills, promising an experience that beautifully melds scenic beauty with a deep dive into the city's rich history.

Hill One

Start at Sao Jorge Castle

Begin your journey at Sao Jorge Castle, perched atop Lisbon's highest hill. This historic fortress offers panoramic views of the city and the Tagus River. Spend a morning exploring its ancient walls and peering through its periscopes for a unique view of Lisbon. The castle also hosts various exhibitions that delve into Lisbon's history, making it a perfect starting point for your cultural trek.

Hill Two

Wander through Alfama

Next, descend into Alfama, one of Lisbon's oldest neighborhoods nestled on the slopes below Sao Jorge Castle. Its narrow streets and historic buildings tell tales of old Lisbon. Visit the Fado Museum to learn about Portugal's soulful music tradition or simply get lost in its labyrinthine alleys. Alfama embodies the heart and soul of traditional Lisbon life.

Hill three

Explore Bairro Alto & Chiado

Head to Bairro Alto & Chiado for an afternoon stroll. These vibrant districts blend traditional shops with modern cafes along picturesque streets. Visit Sao Roque Church to admire Europe's exquisite baroque art or unwind in Chiado's literary cafes, once frequented by poets. As evening arrives, Bairro Alto buzzes with music from every corner, showcasing the lively spirit of Lisbon.

Hill Four

Enjoy Principe Real

Principe Real, your next stop, is famed for its enchanting gardens and chic boutiques. The Principe Real Garden offers a tranquil retreat under exotic trees, perfect for leisurely exploration. Wander through organic markets or unique shops nearby. Don't miss Embaixada, a Moorish palace transformed into an innovative shopping gallery, showcasing Portuguese design. This area seamlessly blends natural beauty with fashionable shopping experiences.

Hill five

Conclude at Parque Eduardo VII

End your trek at Parque Eduardo VII, located on one of Lisbon's gentlest hills but offering striking views down Avenida da Liberdade toward the river beyond. Named after Britain's Edward VII who visited in 1903 to reaffirm Anglo-Portuguese alliances, this park features manicured hedges and calm walking paths — ideal for reflecting on your journey across Lisbon's seven hills.