Next Article

Eat these dishes

Savor these lip-smacking lemon balm vegan delights

By Anujj Trehaan 10:58 am Jun 10, 202410:58 am

What's the story Lemon balm, a fragrant member of the mint family, offers more than just a base for tea. Its unique citrusy flavor has the potential to elevate a variety of vegan dishes. In this collection, we present five soothing lemon balm recipes. Each dish showcases the herb's delightful taste and health benefits, making them perfect additions to your culinary repertoire.

Dish 1

Zesty lemon balm pesto

For a unique twist on classic pesto, replace basil with fresh lemon balm leaves. Blend these with pine nuts, garlic, nutritional yeast, and olive oil in a food processor. This zesty spread enhances pasta dishes or sandwiches, offering a fresh and aromatic flavor. It's a delightful vegan addition that brings the unique taste of lemon balm to your culinary creations.

Dish 2

Refreshing lemon balm sorbet

For a refreshing dessert, try lemon balm sorbet. Simmer sugar and water to create a simple syrup. Blend this with fresh lemon balm leaves and lemon juice. Freeze the mixture until set for an icy treat that's tart and sweet. This sorbet is an ideal palate cleanser or dessert option, showcasing the unique flavor of lemon balm in a delightful way.

Beverage

Soothing lemon balm tea

Lemon balm tea, known for its calming properties, is made by steeping fresh or dried leaves in boiling water for about five minutes. This herbal infusion can be enjoyed plain or sweetened with a touch of agave nectar. It's a warm beverage ideal for easing stress and promoting relaxation, serving as a perfect option for those looking to unwind.

DISH 3

Creamy lemon balm soup

Begin by sauteing onions and garlic, then add in cubed potatoes and pour in vegetable broth. Allow the mixture to simmer until the potatoes are tender. Blend until smooth, and then stir fresh lemon balm leaves into the soup, infusing it with a unique flavor. This creamy, comforting soup is perfect for chilly evenings, offering a soothing blend of tastes that warm the soul.

Condiment

Tangy lemon balm dressing

For a tangy dressing that will elevate any salad, whisk together freshly chopped lemon balm leaves, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, mustard and maple syrup. This easy-to-make condiment not only incorporates the herb's bright flavor into your daily meals but also adds an extra nutrient boost. It's a simple way to enjoy the fresh and aromatic taste of lemon balm in a versatile form.