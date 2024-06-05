Next Article

Try this recipe

Make this lip-smacking avocado chickpea sandwich at home

By Anujj Trehaan 12:10 pm Jun 05, 202412:10 pm

What's the story The avocado chickpea sandwich artfully combines the creamy texture of avocado with the hearty feel of chickpeas, creating a vegetarian and eggless delight. This dish represents a modern twist on traditional ingredients, offering a fresh and innovative perspective on vegetarian cuisine. It's perfectly suited for those in search of a nutritious yet thoroughly satisfying meal. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need: one ripe avocado, one cup of cooked chickpeas (canned is fine, just rinse them well), two tablespoons of finely chopped red onion, one tablespoon of lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste, four slices of whole grain bread, and optional additions such as sliced tomatoes or lettuce for extra freshness.

Step 1

Prepare the avocado chickpea mash

Start by peeling and pitting the avocado. In a medium bowl, mash it using a fork until it's smooth but still has some texture. Add the cooked chickpeas to the bowl and continue mashing lightly; you want some chickpeas to remain whole for added bite. This mixture will serve as the creamy base of your sandwich.

Step 2

Flavoring the mixture

To this avocado-chickpea base, add finely chopped red onion for a sharp bite that complements the creaminess well. Stir in lemon juice; this not only adds flavor but also helps keep the avocado from browning too quickly. Season with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. Mix everything thoroughly until all ingredients are evenly distributed.

Step 3

Assembling your sandwich

Take your slices of whole grain bread and toast them lightly if desired; this adds crunch and prevents your sandwich from becoming soggy too quickly. Spread an even layer of your avocado-chickpea mixture onto two slices of bread. If you're including optional ingredients like sliced tomatoes or lettuce, add them now before topping with another slice of bread.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Cut each sandwich in half for easier eating if preferred. These sandwiches are best enjoyed immediately while fresh but can be wrapped tightly in parchment paper or stored in an airtight container for a few hours if needed—making them perfect for picnics or lunchboxes too! Enjoy your fusion creation that's not only delicious but packed with nutrients as well.