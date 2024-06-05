Next Article

Impress your guests with this Japanese matcha tiramisu recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:00 pm Jun 05, 202412:00 pm

What's the story Japanese matcha tiramisu combines matcha's rich, earthy flavors with the creamy sweetness of traditional Italian tiramisu. Originating from Italy, classic tiramisu features coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a mascarpone cheese mixture. This version introduces matcha green tea powder, creating a unique fusion of two culinary worlds. Ideal for vegetarians and those avoiding eggs, this dessert is both refreshing and indulgent. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this eggless, vegetarian Japanese matcha tiramisu, gather one cup heavy whipping cream, one cup room temperature mascarpone cheese, one-quarter cup granulated sugar, two tablespoons matcha green tea powder (plus extra for dusting), one cup hot water, 200g eggless ladyfingers, and one teaspoon vanilla extract. These ingredients blend to create a delightful fusion dessert that's impressive.

Step 1

Preparing the matcha mixture

Begin by whisking together hot water and matcha powder in a bowl until it forms a smooth paste. Ensure there are no lumps in the mixture for an even flavor distribution in your tiramisu. This matcha mixture will be used to soak the ladyfingers, giving them a distinctive green tea flavor that pairs wonderfully with the creamy layers.

Step 2

Assembling the ladyfingers layer

Begin by dipping each ladyfinger briefly into the matcha mixture, ensuring they are moistened but not overly soaked. Carefully arrange them in a single, even layer at the bottom of your chosen serving dish. This foundational layer is designed to absorb the rich flavors of matcha, providing a soft texture contrast that complements the creamy mascarpone layer to come beautifully.

Step 3

Creating mascarpone cream layer

In another bowl, blend mascarpone cheese, heavy whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Mix these ingredients thoroughly to achieve a consistency that is both thick and spreadable. This texture is essential for the tiramisu's structure, ensuring the cream layer supports and complements the soaked ladyfingers effectively. Perfecting this mixture is crucial for assembling the dessert layers properly.

Step 4

Final assembly and refrigeration

Spread half of your mascarpone mixture over the first layer of soaked ladyfingers. Add another layer of dipped ladyfingers on top of this cream layer followed by spreading the remaining mascarpone cream on top evenly. Dust with additional matcha powder for garnish before refrigerating for at least four hours or overnight, which allows flavors to meld beautifully together.